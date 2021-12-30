In Elden Ring they will not be able to wear of the rings, despite the title: a curious choice but behind it, apparently, there is a precise reason, which Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed during an interview with EDGE.

After discussing the work of George RR Martin and the reasons for the postponement of the launch of Elden Ring, Miyazaki explained that he and his collaborators have accomplished different choices I respect to Dark Souls regarding this type of objects.

“We have experimented with rings as equippable items several times in our previous games, most notably Dark Souls, and this time moving on to talismans it gave us a way to approach this idea in a different way, with a greater variety of designs, “said the game director.

“The second reason is that rings actually exist in the game, but they are used more like peculiar objects, linked to the history and events of certain characters. “

“So we wanted them to play a special role within the world of Elden Ring, and similarly visually distinct from the talismans. “

Elden Ring will be available starting February 25, 2022, in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One versions.