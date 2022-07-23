In past years the 60km / h speed limit zone ended shortly after the last F1 teams garage, near the start / finish line, and the drivers could release the limiter and start accelerating at that point. However, the pit lane continues past another garage building which is not used by the teams.

During the Thursday inspection of the FIA ​​Race Director Eduardo Freitas and his deputy Niels Wittich decided that this arrangement was potentially dangerous, as if a driver were to lose control under acceleration he could head towards the garages or endanger personnel. of runway present in that area.

For this reason they have therefore decided to move the end of the zone with the speed limit to the exit of the pits.

This change had two consequences for the drivers and the teams. Firstly, the pitstop times have lengthened by around 4 seconds, a number that has knocked out any strategy calculations made before Thursday, thus potentially encouraging teams to make just one stop.

Secondly, this change means that drivers have less speed when exiting the pits and therefore it is more difficult for them to defend their position at Turn 1. Furthermore, slower cars exiting are also potentially more dangerous for drivers passing close to the car. exit of the pits.

Some pilots contested this change during the briefing, but it was made clear that safety reasons are a priority. In an update of the race director’s notes, published by Freitas on Saturday, the presence of a sign with an arrow at the exit of the pits was highlighted to warn the drivers that a car is coming out of the pits.

Freitas wrote: “There is an active digital panel on top of the pit wall, adjacent to the pit lane exit (to the driver’s right). Whenever a car leaves the pit lane, this panel will display an arrow facing left to inform the drivers on the track that a car is coming out of the pitlane “.

Another important point of discussion in Friday’s briefing was that of the bollards in use in various curves of the Paul Ricard, with Sebastian Vettel being among the most outspoken on the matter.

The German underlined how several youth category drivers were injured after their cars passed these curbs, reminding those present of the accidents that took place in Austin last year that led to the removal of the bollards.

Vettel also stressed that the white line rule constitutes a sufficient deterrent against the abuse of track limits, but the FIA ​​explained that these bollards were necessary for the Porsche Supercup event.

However, after examining the matter overnight, Freitas explained in his last notes that “the bollards (” baguette curbs “) adjacent to the runway at the exit of T5 and T15 have been removed”.

At the request of the GPDA, the briefing on Friday also saw the examination of several recent incidents in an attempt to give the drivers a more precise idea of ​​why the penalties are or are not applied.

One of the examples shown was Fernando Alonso’s swaying movement ahead of Valtteri Bottas on the last lap of the Canadian GP, ​​which earned the Spaniard a penalty.

The incident was filmed from different angles, and apparently it was so clear that Alonso had made several sways that laughter broke out across the hall. When an informal vote on the correctness of the penalty was made, all the riders, except Alonso and team-mate Esteban Ocon, voted yes.

After watching the videos the majority of the drivers also agreed that George Russell deserved a penalty for pushing Sergio Perez off the track in Austria, while many felt that Alex Albon should have been penalized for his accident with Vettel in Austria. event. Albon, who had escaped the sanction at the time, also admitted that he was at fault.

A topic of conversation in the separate team managers’ meeting was the lack of a penalty for Alonso following an investigation into releasing his car in allegedly unsafe condition during the Austrian race.

The common opinion has been that the rule requiring riders to stop immediately if they themselves or the team suspect they have a loose wheel should be more strictly enforced in the future.