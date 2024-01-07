HS in Sälen | Zelenskyi at the Swedish Security Conference: Russia can be defeated

The speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened Sweden's traditional Folk och Försvar security conference in Sälen.

Ukrainian presidential to Volodymyr Zelensky according to Europe needs joint arms production.

Zelenskyi opened Sweden's traditional Folk och försvar (people and defense) security conference at Sälen's Tunturihotel on Sunday. He participated in the event via remote connection.

Zelenskyi thanked Sweden and also emphasized the importance of political solidarity for the citizens of Ukraine.

“Russia's attack on Ukraine can be defeated,” Zelenskyi said.

According to him, the situation at the front is relatively stable right now, despite Russia's intensified attacks.

According to Zelensky, Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine has shown that Europe needs to develop joint arms production to ensure that the continent can remain as it is used to in all possible global situations.

To Zelensky after, the foreign minister of Sweden spoke at the conference Tobias Billström.

According to Billström, supporting Ukraine is Sweden's primary foreign policy task in the future. According to him, Russia is a serious threat to Sweden as well, and supporting Ukraine is part of a whole that secures the future of the Nordic countries and Europe.

Ukraine's fight for freedom, peace and democracy affects the future of Sweden and Europe and forms the basis for discussions at the Security Conference, writes the Secretary General of Folk och försvar Maud Holma von Heijne on the event's website.

The security conference started on Sunday and will continue until Tuesday. This year, the core of the discussions is Sweden's security political identity and vision.

Sweden's decision to apply for NATO in 2022 was a turning point for the country's defense and security political identity.

Now is the time to think about what a possible NATO-Sweden will be like in the future and in what light other countries will see the country's changed defense identity. In Sweden, total defense (totalförvar) applies to all citizens over the age of 16. The country has to find the means by which every citizen feels that they are part of the country's security political identity. Among other things, this is to be discussed at the three-day conference.

Swedish Defense Committee according to a December report, the country is now preparing for a situation where war could possibly happen. This will be discussed at the conference on many levels from the perspectives of external threats, terrorist threat possibilities, overall defense and economic preparedness.

Already before the start of the event, the Christian Democrats of Sweden published a report, according to which the country's planned defense budgets are not sufficient to increase the defense as desired, says Dagens Nyheter.

Sweden has increased its defense spending from around 60 billion kroner (around 5.3 billion euros) in 2020 to around 119 billion kroner (around 10.6 billion euros) in 2024.

In NATO, it has been agreed that the defense allocations of the members of the alliance must be at least two percent of the national gross domestic product each year. With the current development, Sweden would soon reach the goal, but according to the Christian Democrats, it is not enough.

Also the Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Jonson has previously said that the country's defense spending must be more than two percent of the country's gross domestic product in the future.

Correction 7.1. at 2:48 p.m.: The article contained errors in the amount of defense spending in euros. In reality, Sweden's defense spending has increased from around 5.3 billion euros in 2020 to around 10.6 billion euros planned in 2024.