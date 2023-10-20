Liebherr revolutionizes the refrigerator, Miele and AEG scratch the hob, Neff gags his oven, Siemens becomes the yardstick. This is how it gets hot around the stove in autumn.

Just like the equipment with drawers so that you can keep an eye on everything in one go. Image: Manufacturer

WAs autumn approaches, it’s the best time to think about new kitchen appliances. The manufacturers have completed the major trade fairs at which they present their new products. Hobby chefs spend (even) more hours between the worktop and the hob because it gets uncomfortable outside. After all, some products are ideal as Christmas presents, even if at least some of them fit under the tree. Now you don’t buy a new oven or refrigerator every year, and there are good reasons for that. But sometimes it would be better to replace the equipment in the kitchen more regularly than the smartphone in your pocket.

It’s worth taking a look at the refrigerator and its efficiency class. Apart from the router, it is probably the only device in the apartment that runs around the clock and therefore constantly uses energy. Even though most manufacturers make their devices even more efficient year after year and some already advertise that they are more efficient than Class A, Liebherr deserves special mention at this point.