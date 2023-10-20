We exclusively show you two of the new cards arriving with the new expansion Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Time Paradox of the Pokémon Card Game.
The Pokémon Trading Card Game continues to grow and evolve with the arrival of the new expansion Scarlet and Violet – Temporal Paradoxof which today we present two new cards exclusively: Tinkatink and Minior.
The new expansion will debut in Italy next November 3, 2023 welcoming over 180 new cards, including Past Time and Future Time Pokémon, 15 new Pokémon-Ex, new Teracristal forms, and over 20 Trainer cards.
Junior
From the seventh generation games comes Minior, who in the new expansion will be represented by a truly colorful and bright illustration. It is a basic Ground-type Pokémon with 70 HP and the ability Volavia Meteorthanks to which, if it is on the bench, we will be able to exchange it with our active Pokémon by assigning it any Energy card from our hand.
His move, Gravitational Action, requires only one Energy card of any type and has an certainly interesting, albeit situational, effect. In fact, it deals 20 damage for each point of energy of the opposing Pokémon’s retreat cost.
Tinkatink
Tinkatink is a Psychic-type Pokémon with 70 HP, which if you want you can evolve first into Tinkatuff and then into Tinkaton.
Since it is a basic form its repertoire is limited to a single move, Uncontainable Power, but quite powerful. With just one Psychic energy card, this move inflicts 40 points of damage to the opponent, however the next turn you will not be able to attack with this Pokémon.
#Pokémon #TCG #Scarlet #Violet #Time #Paradox #present #exclusive #cards