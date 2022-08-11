This is the premiere in the Japanese eShop, which should not vary much from the date for other markets.

A month ago we learned of the announcement of Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a new video game of the popular pink character for Nintendo Switch eShop exclusive and whose presentation trailer indicated that it would arrive this summer. There was no specific release date, but now it is.

On August 17 it comes out on the Japanese eShopDuring the broadcast of 30th anniversary concert Kirby held in Tokyo, Nintendo has taken the opportunity to confirm that will be available on August 17 in the Japan eShop. In the absence of confirmation of a date for the launch outside of Japanese territory, what is certain is that it will not be far from it, since it has to arrive during the summer and a distribution is not necessary for a release in physical format. Its price in Japan is 1500 yen, about 11 euros.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet proposes us to control Kirby while we advance in races full of obstacles. The main objective is devour all the food we meet along the way while we roll into a ball and make use of various skills in games of up to four players.

While we wait for Kirby’s Dream Buffet, we can enjoy Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch from March 25 of this year. The game has become the most successful launch in the history of the seriesaccumulating to date more than four and a half million copies sold on the hybrid console.

