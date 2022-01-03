By Lisaandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Monday that Pfizer’s vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 should arrive in Brazil in the second half of January, and then will be distributed to the States.

“This issue of childhood vaccination is already defined in a clear, transparent way. For the first time in the country, there is a broad discussion with society that is fundamental. In the second half of January, these vaccines will start arriving and will be distributed as we have been distributed,” Queiroga told reporters after an event at the ministry.

Anvisa authorized vaccination for this age group with the immunizing agent from Pfizer on December 16, but the ministry so far had not announced a schedule for delivery of childhood vaccines. With the resistance of President Jair Bolsonaro and his preaching against vaccination, the Minister of Health created a public consultation for lay people to try to validate the thesis of the need for medical indication for the application of the vaccine and scheduled a public hearing to discuss the issue.

Under pressure, Queiroga himself has already said that the government will buy and distribute pediatric immunizations, but indicated that parental authorization and a medical prescription should be required – something that most states, which are responsible for vaccination, have already reported that will not require.

In a statement, Pfizer said it is working with the Brazilian government to define the delivery schedule for childhood vaccines.

The Brazilian government has an active contract with the laboratory for the delivery of vaccines, and has already informed that part of them can be transformed for the infant dose.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?