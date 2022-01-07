Recently, Virtus Pro gave something to talk about when they announced that their professional team of Rainbow six: siege would be solved due to a series of bad results, but now it is time to turn to the competitive scene of Dota 2 and specifically, the player Kingslayer.

Happens that Kingslayer, also know as Illias, will be leaving the organization, however, they have already found someone to replace him with Xakoda, who comes from the academy of Team Spirit. Through an official statement, Virtus Pro announced the following:

“Virtus.Pro will play the rest of its matches in the current DPC season with a stand-in. Egor ‘Xakoda‘Lipartiya from the Team Spirit academy roster is going to take over the support role. Egor is a promising young player who has already reached 10 thousand MMR“.

Illias ‘illias’ Galeev will be inactive for now and will take care of his private affairs and health. We are grateful for your time on the team. The roster for the following season will be approved and announced when the current season comes to an end. “

During The International 10, the tournament Dota 2 most important of last year, Virtus.Pro they reached the play-offs with five wins, one draw and two losses.

Via: Virtus Pro