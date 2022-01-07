A.In view of the Omikron variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) believes that more contact restrictions in the catering sector are necessary. In the “RTL Direkt” program on Thursday evening, he said that the interior of the restaurant was intended to “allow you to enter there only if you have been vaccinated and tested twice. Only those who have been boosted can get in that way. ”This provides for a resolution proposal for the talks between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) this Friday with the Prime Ministers of the federal states.

Lauterbach explained: “Gastronomy is a problem area. You often sit there for hours without a mask. And if the people there then infect each other, as we see a lot at Omikron, then we need better protection, hence 2G plus, i.e. vaccinated and additionally tested. ”Lauterbach did not rule out further contact restrictions for the future.

Industry representatives fight back

The Bavarian Hotel and Restaurant Association rejected the idea of ​​introducing 2 G plus in the catering industry. “I warn against panicking actionism, 2 G plus plunges businesses into existential need with no added value for the infection process,” said the President of the Bavarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, Angela Inselkammer, on Thursday evening with. “In January, which was already extremely weak in terms of sales, the planned decision would be a quasi-lockdown, and for many companies further opening would no longer pay off.”

Lauterbach confirmed that he advocates compulsory vaccination against Corona. In the future there could be virus variants that are not only highly contagious, but also very dangerous. “Then we would get into a very threatening situation,” he said. “The best protection is therefore a very high vaccination rate. And if that cannot be achieved, it has to be vaccinated. I believe that compulsory vaccination is the path that is necessary for Germany. “

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann warned that the next steps to combat the pandemic should be proportionate, especially with a view to schoolchildren and students. “It is particularly important to me that we pay more attention to the proportionality in the pandemic,” said the FDP politician of the German press agency.

In its time as an opposition party, the FDP did not always get through with its demand to avoid nationwide school closings as far as possible and to continue teaching at universities within a responsible framework. “But now it is very clear for the federal government: School closings can at best be the last resort.”

Buschmann emphasized that it was right that the federal and state governments agreed on the necessary measures. “Bund-Länder rounds as a forum where views and information are exchanged and ideas are developed have never been the problem.” There was criticism of these rounds because the impression arose that Parliament only understood what had been given in prime ministerial conferences. That has changed significantly in the meantime. “The new Bundestag has confidently taken the pandemic policy into hand,” said the Justice Minister. At the same time, the parliamentary groups of the SPD, Greens and FDP had shown “that we can adapt the measures quickly if the danger situation changes”.