After his return as Kingpin in Hawkeye, the Marvel series on Disney Plus, the actor Vincent D’Onofrio talked about the possibility of seeing it on screen again with Charlie cox, who also recently returned to his portrayal of Daredevil in Spider-Man: no way home. With both characters officially inside the MCU, the chances of a confrontation have increased.

In an interview for TV Line, the interpreter of Wilson fisk and enemy of Matt murdock, commented on this meeting in an upcoming movie or series.

“I would love that” D’Onofrio said about working with his former partner on the canceled Netflix series Marvel’s Daredevil again.

The latest episode of Hawkeye premieres on December 22 at 3:00 am in Peru. Photo: Composition / Disney Plus / Marvel Studios

D’Onofrio believed that he would not return

The American actor also confessed that his return was not an idea he had had in mind since he left the initial project, on the previous streaming platform.

“For a moment, I thought I might go back, but years had passed. I gave up on it. ” D’Onofrio explained.

“But I also didn’t know that I was going to get a call from Kevin (Feige), so everything is on the line,” he added.

Changes in the character

In another interview for Comicbook, D’Onofrio said that his approach to the character was the same as when he acted in the Daredevil series.

“At the beginning of our first conversation (with Marvel Studios), I talked about his emotional life and how I got close, how I found out how to play the character of Daredevil,” he said.

Kingpin is the pseudonym of Wilson Grant Fisk, a villain who appears in the Marvel Studios comics. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios / Disney Plus

Also, in the final episode of Hawkeye, it has been noted that this version of the Kingpin has much greater physical strength and is capable of much more.

“Obviously on the show he is physically stronger and can take more physical abuse,” confirmed Vincent D’Onofrio.

“But emotionally and in terms of the story that was discussed, it was done with the goal of connecting as many dots as possible from Daredevil to Hawkeye,” he specified.