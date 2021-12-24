YE Madrid Friday 24 December 2021, 03:07



Hispano Suiza is much more than a car manufacturer, and it has proven this

throughout its more than 100 years of history. During this time it has become an important part of the Spanish and global motor industry, creating exclusive, luxurious, reliable and technologically advanced vehicles. These values ​​remain in the new era of the company, which resurfaced in 2019 with the launch of Carmen and later the Carmen Boulogne, two electric hypercars of which, in total, only 24 units will be manufactured.

During the last century, Hispano Suiza has participated in numerous events, competitions and also in the lives of its exclusive owners, including King Alfonso XIII, a true lover of the brand. This is just one of the

almost unknown curiosities about the legendary company.

1. More than 100 years of history

Hispano Suiza was founded on June 14, 1904 by Damián Mateu together with Francisco Seix and the Swiss engineer Marc Birkigt, who had worked in the two predecessors of Hispano Suiza: La Cuadra and J. Castro. Birkigt’s experience in the industry was key in laying the foundation for the company.

In 1905, Hispano Suiza created its first vehicle, the Armored Type Birkigt System, which was equipped with a four-cylinder engine and 20 CV of power, and which reached 87 km / h of top speed. It was followed, a year later, by what would be the first car with a six-cylinder engine built in Spain, a 75-hp model that came to complete the Perpignan-Paris route in 22 hours; This feat received great media attention.

2. It has not only manufactured cars throughout its history

During World War I, Hispano Suiza went from being focused on automobile production to manufacturing aircraft engines. It was a period of success for the company, in which they applied their experience in the manufacture and development of automotive engines in a new field, which brought them great benefits.

Birkigt built an aircraft engine that was based on that of racing cars, following the ‘direct drive’ principle, with 8 V-cylinders and aluminum alloy blocks to reduce its weight. Hispano Suiza began to receive numerous orders, so many that they had to sell licenses to manufacturers in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Japan or Russia… In total, more than 50,000 Hispano Suiza engines were manufactured.

Hispano Suiza aviation engines also had their place at sea. The most spectacular engine, a 12-cylinder 60º V with 1,300 horsepower, was mounted on a series of racing boats, including the so-called Aurora, built in 1935. Birkigt collaborated in the assembly of this boat, which was auctioned a few years ago for a figure close to a million euros.

3. King Alfonso XIII, a lover of the brand

King Alfonso XIII played an important role in the early days of Hispano Suiza. The monarch was a great fan of the automobile, and as soon as he discovered the reliability and performance of the Hispano Suiza product thanks to the 20 CV model that he was able to drive in 1905, he fell in love with the brand.

Alfonso XIII was much more than passionate about the ‘Hispano’: in 1910 he became a shareholder of Hispano Suiza and would own 8% of the total company. The king also had a car named in his honor, a two-seater sports model, which had a 3,619 cc in-line four-cylinder engine, with 60 HP of power, which managed to reach 120 km / h. It was the Hispano-Suiza T45, better known as Hispano Suiza Alfonso XIII.

4. The car of the upper class

Thanks to the performance of its vehicles, which combined speed with lightness and good driving sensations; Due to its artisan manufacturing with attention to detail and the quality of its finishes, Hispano Suiza stood at the level of other reputed brands already established in the market.

In addition to King Alfonso XIII, the vehicles of the Spanish brand were chosen by aristocrats, intellectuals and the most renowned artists in the world, such as Gustavo V of Sweden, Carlos II of Romania, Louis II of Monaco, Pablo Picasso, André Citroën, Coco Chanel , René Lacoste, Paul McCartney or Albert Einstein himself.

The use of Hispano Suiza automobiles has always been closely linked to clients with high purchasing power, an exquisite taste for luxury and an incalculable passion for the automobile. Today, the classic Hispano Suiza are preserved with great care in museums and private collections around the world.

5. A Hispano Suiza, Asset of Cultural Interest

The Hispano Suiza 30-40 HP was an important model in the history of the brand, developed by Birkigt as a replacement for the 20-30 HP. Of all those produced, there is a very special unit, which was acquired by the Marqués de Zayas and bodied by Francisco Capella.

This model used noble woods and materials such as ivory and silver. The steering wheel was positioned to the right, as was customary at the time, and featured mahogany frames, ivory handles, beveled glass, automatic blinds, fine cushioned upholstered seats, perfume boxes, vases and numerous details that underlined the elegance and exclusivity of a car. Hispano Suiza made to measure.

The model, after the auction of the Marqués de Zayas automobiles, was acquired by the Ministry of the Interior and declared it an Asset of Cultural Interest in 1988, being the first automobile to be so and which places it at the same level as other Spanish monuments. The vehicle passed into the custody of the General Directorate of Traffic and is on display in the Museum of Automotive History in Salamanca.

6. The stork

Hispano Suiza’s emblem, the stork, is a nod to the company’s legacy as a manufacturer of aircraft engines. The brand decided to adopt it in all its models in honor of a French pilot, Georges Guynemer, who was part of a successful squad that sported storks in its fighter jets and which of course were equipped with Hispano Suiza engine.

In 1919, the silver stork accompanied the new Hispano Suiza H6B in its presentation at the Geneva Motor Show and, since then, it has been an important part of all the brand’s models, accompanied by the flags of Spain and Switzerland. 100 years later, the stork took off again at Carmen’s presentation, also in Geneva.

7. The origin of Carmen

Carmen is the name that Hispano Suiza has given to the vehicle with which it has resurfaced. It is a model that has made history; the most technologically advanced that has been designed, manufactured and developed in Spain. The choice of the name is not accidental, it is a tribute to Mrs. Carmen Mateu, granddaughter of Damián Mateu – founder of the company – and mother of the current president of Hispano Suiza, Miguel Suqué Mateu.

«The name Carmen is a tribute to our mother. When we were debating what to name the vehicle, the idea came up that it was Carmen and the family loved it, ”said Miguel Suqué Mateu. «She always told me that she wanted to see a Hispano Suiza on the streets again, and I am sure that now she will be proud of it. The signature on the rear of the vehicle is your original signature. ‘

The ‘surname’ Boulogne, which is used for the more powerful version of Carmen, is not a coincidence either. It is a tribute by the company to the victories achieved by the Hispano Suiza H6 Coupé in the George Boillot Cup, held in the French town of Boulogne a century ago.

8. A car created racing

The Hispano Suiza Carmen and Carmen Boulogne have been developed on the racing circuits. For the creation of this very special model, which was presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Hispano Suiza has had the backing of QEV Technologies, a company specialized in competition that built the first car to win the drivers’ title of the Formula E electric championship.

For this reason, it is not a secret that the Hispano Suiza Carmen has dream performance, at the level of a racing car. Its 1,019 CV of power – 1,114 CV in the Boulogne version – and its less than three seconds of acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h, make it one of the most powerful and fastest road cars in the world.

9. Hispano Suiza has a former F1 driver in their team

After the design and manufacturing process, Hispano Suiza has left the steering wheel of its models in the hands of a former Formula 1 driver such as Luis Pérez-Sala. The Catalan has been in charge of developing the model on the track and on the road, and has worked to ensure that the select group of owners of the new Hispano Suiza feel like a true racing driver.

In addition to Pérez Sala, the Canarian Pablo Suárez, an experienced rally and rallycross driver with training as a motorsport engineer, has also participated in the tests, who has been a witness from the beginning of the process of creating this authentic work of art on wheels.

10. The opportunity to create the car of your dreams

Each Hispano Suiza Carmen is unique. No two are alike in the world. Thanks to the brand’s Unique Tailormade program, the customer has access to a wide variety of options to create the model they have dreamed of all their life. There are 1,904 possible combinations to differentiate the hypercar from any other on the planet.

The customer can choose between three configuration lines that reflect the main values ​​of the brand’s DNA – Elegance, Heritage and Sport – and, based on these, has the option of choosing different colors or materials for the interior and exterior of the car. vehicle, which will allow you to add a personal touch to the design and adapt it to your tastes. The naming of the colors has been defined based on the history of the brand, such as Peralada Green, Swiss Red, Xenia Gray, Birkigt White or Begur Blue, among others.