Square Enix has released a video which summarizes the event that took place in Japan to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the saga Kingdom Heartsthe first chapter of which was released on PlayStation 2 on March 28, 2002.

The video allows you to hear excerpts from the memorial concert, as well as interviews with Tetsuya Nomura and Ichiro Hazama. Let’s read the official description of the video:

Experience the magic of the event held in Japan for the 20th anniversary of KINGDOM HEARTS from the comfort of your home! This video includes snippets of the series soundtrack performed by a live orchestra, interviews with Tetsuya Nomura and Ichiro Hazama, a message from Hikaru Utada and the release date of the upcoming final chapter of KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD. .



Sachiko Miyano (arrangements)

Tomomichi Takeoka (arrangements)

Yui Morishita (piano / arrangements)

Atsuki Yoshida (first violin / arrangements)

Erika Aoyama (second violin)

Mei Mishina (purple)

Kirin Uchida (cello)

In short, quite a lot giftwaiting to know more about Kingdom Hearts IV, the next episode announced as a surprise a few months ago.