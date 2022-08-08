The Diwan of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourned His Excellency Ali Jassim Ahmed Jassim Al Ali, Federal National Council member and Director General of Umm Al Quwain Radio Network, who passed away today, Monday, August 8, 2022 AD.

The following is the text of the statement: // In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

/ O you calm soul, return to your Lord satisfied, so enter my servants and enter my heaven / Believe in Almighty God..

With hearts that believe in God’s judgment and destiny, the Diwan of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, the late, God willing, His Excellency Ali Jassim Ahmed Jassim Al Ali, Federal National Council member and Director General of Umm Al Quwain Radio Network, passed away this morning after suffering with the disease.

The funeral prayer was held on the body of the late after the noon prayer today at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the Al Ras area in Umm Al Quwain.

The Diwan of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bless him with his vast mercy and great forgiveness and dwell in his vast gardens.. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.///