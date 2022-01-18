With a trailer Square Enix announced the exit date of the series Kingdom Hearts fully booked on Nintendo Switch. The adventures of Sora, Goofy and Donald Duck will be available via cloud on the console of the big N starting from February 10, 2022. Not only that, from today free demos are available on the eShop of all the games in the series.

Specifically from February 10 Nintendo Switch players will be able to play Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix ($ 39.99), Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue ($ 49.99) and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re: Mind DLC ($ 49.99). Those interested in the entire saga will be able to purchase the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud priced at $ 89.99. We will update the news as soon as the prices in euros are available, but the conversion will likely be 1: 1.

From today, Nintendo Switch players will also be able to download le free demos of all three collections. An excellent opportunity to test the cloud version first hand or approach the series for the first time while waiting for the launch in February.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is a collection containing a total of six “experiences” of the series, with the first two chapters in the Remix version and spin-offs connected.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is instead a collection including Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth By Sleep: A Fragmentory Passage and Kingdom Hearts Chi: Back Cover (movie), a film that tells the story of the Foretellers, linking to the origins of the story and Kingdom Hearts: Unchained Chi.

Kingdom Hearts 3, finally, is the last chapter of the saga and in the cloud version for Nintendo Switch will also include the expansion Re: Mind.