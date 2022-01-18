from Silvia Morosi

The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday 18 January

From grocery stores to pharmacies, the government files the list of essential activities in which the Green pass is not mandatory. Experts, however, are cautious about easing measures: still too early. Downhill curve, but ordinary hospitalizations worry. In the latest bulletin, relating to Monday 17 January, 83,403 new cases and 287 deaths were recorded in our country. Valle d’Aosta is likely to pass into the red zone.

10.09 – Son: 69.5% of the population reached with booster doses 10.02 am – Boom transplants (+ 9.9%) and donations (+ 12.1%) in 2021

Organ, tissue and cell donations and transplants in 2021 returned to pre-pandemic levels, he said the 2021 report of the National Transplant Center. After the sharp slowdown in 2020, when the impact of Covid had led to a 10% decline, in 2021 the situation marked a + 12.1% in organ donations and a + 9.9% in transplants. 3,778 transplants performed in Italy in 2021, 341 more than in 2020. The regions with the most interventions were Lombardy (686), Veneto (523) and Emilia-Romagna (486). 9.10 – Sileri: With degrowth contagions measures will be relaxed. No reshaping of the color system necessary

We are currently experiencing a peak of infections which will be followed by a decrease. All the rules that we are putting in place today – in a relatively short time – will have to and can be changed to loosen the grip. So the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, on Rai Radio1 speaking of the current epidemiological situation linked to Covid. The bulletin remains, as the data must be presented that makes the difference, underlining that the number of infections is not important but that of hospitalizations and intensive care. In a few days or a few weeks we will return to a situation in which yellow will disappear, therefore there will be no need for a remodeling of the color system for the Regions.

8.40 am – Australia records 74 deaths peak, the highest pandemic L’Australia has recorded a record-breaking death toll in the past 24 hours: 74 deaths in all. the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was 57, recorded last Thursday.



8 am – The Beijing 2022 Games and the Paralympics without an audience

First the restrictions for international spectators, then the presence of the public reduced to 50%. Now the Olympic Committee, due to Covid and the growing spread of Omicron, is forced to cancel the sale of tickets for the matches of the Beijing 2022 Games and the Paralympics. China also decided to sanitize mail and parcels from abroad.





7.30 am – THE CAMPAIGN IN ITALY: 120,895,225 administrations. Between 5 and 11 years at least one dose to 896,571 people

120,895,225 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 99.7% of the total of those delivered so far (121,205,453). what is read in the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the emergency updated at 06.12. In particular, 27,475,782 additional / booster doses were administered to 69.49% of the population. The people who have had at least a first dose are 48,621,474, 90.02% of the population over 12 while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 46,924,739 (86.88% of those over 12). Finally, there are 896,571 children aged between 5 and 11 who have had at least one dose, 24.52% of the population of this age group; those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 165,771, 4.53%.



7 am – Germany, infections doubled in 24 hours, there are over 74 thousand Covid infections doubled in Germany in the last 24 hours. According to the Robert Koch Institute, 74,405 new cases have been registered, more than double the 34,100 infections in the previous 24 hours. There were 193 deaths, bringing the number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 115,842 (here the map of the contagion).



