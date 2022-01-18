KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version And KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind Cloud Version will be released on Nintendo Switch from February 10, available both in a separate version and through a collection KINGDOM HEARTS Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud.

Furthermore, from today it is possible to try the three games firsthand thanks to the respective demos on eShop.

The fateful release date has been revealed through a brand new trailer, which we propose for you to watch below!

SQUARE ENIX AND DISNEY ANNOUNCE THE BELOVED KINGDOM HEARTS COLLECTION WILL ARRIVE ON NINTENDO SWITCH IN CLOUD VERSION The final chapter of the mobile game KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD will be released this winter Milan (5 October 2021) – With the 20th anniversary of KINGDOM HEARTS almost upon us in 2022, today SQUARE ENIX® and Disney announced that the cloud versions of the 10 magical titles of this beloved action RPG series will finally arrive on the Nintendo Switch. Streamed versions of KINGDOM HEARTS games can be purchased individually or as part of a complete collection. KINGDOM HEARTS is the work of legendary game director Tetsuya Nomura, and was released by SQUARE ENIX in 2002. Since then the series has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide. Nintendo Switch players have been looking forward to the series being added to the console’s catalog of games, and soon they will finally be able to accompany Sora, Donald, Goofy and many other Disney characters on their adventures during the “Dark Seekers Saga. ”, Which goes from the first KINGDOM HEARTS up to the acclaimed KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC). Below you can find the complete list of cloud streaming versions of the KINGDOM HEARTS titles that will be available on Nintendo Switch: https://square-enix-games.com/en_GB/news/kingdom-hearts-switch Plus, it’s now possible to rediscover or discover the full story of the hit mobile title for the first time KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ [Cross] in theater mode of the offline version of the app. Finally, this winter, the final chapter of the spin-off will be released KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD. The application KINGDOM HEARTS Uχ Dark Road has surpassed 10 million downloads and soon players around the world will be able to discover the highly anticipated conclusion of this prequel. It was also announced today that a 20th anniversary event will be celebrated KINGDOM HEARTS, which will be released more information soon, as well as new 20th anniversary merchandise products that will delight fans. To see a video summarizing all of today’s announcements, please visit: https://youtu.be/tivlrT6TSHA Cloud versions of KINGDOM HEARTS games * will be available for Nintendo Switch. The application KINGDOM HEARTS Uχ Dark Road is available for iOS and Android devices. For more information, please visit: www.kingdomhearts.com Related links: #KingdomHearts

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu