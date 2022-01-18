The Swedish Alice Bah Kunhke 101 votes, for the Spanish Sira Rego 57

Roberta Metsola, at 43, she is there President of the European Parliament younger ever. After the premature and unexpected, at least for the general public, I salute David Sassoli, the Eurocamera passes the baton into the hands of the popular Maltese, already present in the pink of the possible favorite candidates ( we wrote about it here ). Among these also Alice Bah Kuhnke, Swedish deputy and vice-president of the Verdi group, the Polish sovereignist Kosma Zlotowski and the Spanish Communist Sira Rego.

Roberta Metsola immediately in the first round, he reached the desired majority. With 458 yes, in addition to the Ppe was voted on by socialists, liberals, conservatives-reformists, also represented by the Brothers of Italy and Northern League deputies. While I greens they voted for the Swedish Alice Bah Kunhke who got 101 votes in total. There left del Gue sided instead on the side of the Spanish Sira Rego who registered 57 votes.

In this round, compared to the previous majority who elected David Sassoli, i sovereign groups have mostly sustained the candidacy Metsola bypassing the “sanitary cordon” erected against them by the pro-EU parties.

European Parliament, who is the popular Maltese Roberta Metsola

Class 1979, Maltese of origni, Roberta Metsola is a lawyer specializing in European law. From a young age he cultivates a great one passion for politics: become a member of Nationalist Party andEuropean Democrat Students, youth movement of the European People’s Party, of which she was also general secretary.

In 2013 takes the place of Simon Busuttil, who resigned after being elected to the Maltese Parliament. In the European elections of 2014 he was born in 2019 she is re-elected, resulting in both cases the most voted in her party. In 2020 takes up the post of Deputy Vice-President of the European Parliament, replacing the Irishman Mairead McGuinness, who resigned after his appointment as European Commissioner. Two years later, Metsola reaches the top of the Eurochamber, making history as the third woman to become president, after Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine.

Metsola president of the EU Parliament, Borrell: “I don’t see how to work together”

Immediate le political reactions (international and non-international) after the appointment of Metsola. “Congratulations to Roberta Metsola for having been elected president of the European Parliament “, she writes in a tweet the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell. “I am looking forward to working together and I wish you all the best in your new responsibility”, it still reads.

Support also from Antonio Tajani, national coordinator of Forza Italia and vice-president of the European People’s Party, who in a tweet writes: “Congratulations to Roberta Metsola elected President of the European Parliament. A woman, a great friend of Italy, with her qualities is what Europe needs most. I am sure that he will be able to work with determination so that citizens and institutions are even closer “. In the same vein, the Speaker of the Chamber, Roberto Fico: “Good work to Roberta Metsola, new President of the European Parliament”.

The post on Instagram of the Knight, Silvio Berlusconi, who writes: “Congratulations to the new President of the European Parliament, Mr Roberta Metsola. We have supported her with conviction from the beginning because she is a great friend of Italy even before an authoritative exponent of the European People’s Party. In his candidacy speech, he perfectly hit the Union’s next challenges: economic growth, reforms and migration control. Best wishes for a good job “.

