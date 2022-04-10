The essayist and historian Álvaro Espina begins in the Region of Murcia the plot of the second work of the apocryphal autobiography dedicated to the Spanish literary genius, who, in addition to being a sailor and a captive, was an expert money changer. The next and last installment will be ‘The combat of the letters’
Álvaro Espina (Valongo-Cortegada, Orense, 1948) frees himself as best he can from “all these anxieties” of today’s world, and focuses his time fundamentally on writing, trying to fulfill the task of completing the apocryphal autobiography of Miguel de Cervantes (1547- 1616). He already has two of the three parts (‘Cerbantes en la casa de Éboli’ and ‘Cerban
#Cervantes #Cartagena #world #spies
Leave a Reply