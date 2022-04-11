In the course of yesterday, Square Enix has announced the arrival of Kingdom Hearts 4new chapter of the beloved Disney RPG series, with a trailer of which we have already appreciated the graphics which, however, thanks to the Unreal Engine 5 will be better than what we have seen.

What we saw in the trailer, in fact, was made with the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine, instead the title will be developed entirely in Unreal Engine 5. The confirmation came directly from Famitsu, the famous Japanese magazine specializing in videogame information.

On the official website of the newspaper, in fact, we read that the graphics of Kingdom Hearts 4 will be better than what we have seen in the launch trailer, basically for two reasons: the first, as mentioned, is that it will be entirely developed in Unreal Engine 5 and the second is that the quality of light and detail will be much higher than that of the trailer.

An extraordinary news that raises, therefore, the expectation of a title that is highly anticipated by a large part of the community. And what we saw during the event organized to celebrate the franchise’s 20 years of history was still a lot of stuff.

Retracing a bit what CD Projekt RED did with The Witcher series, too Square Enix is ready to breathe new life into a franchise that had already told a lot, if not all, of the story of Sora and his travel companions.

Indeed, this fourth installment of the series will kick off a new timeline and narrative called “Lost Master Arc”. Quadratum, on the other hand, is the name of the city in which some of the facts of the plot of this title will take place. Square Enix has assured that this chapter will be full of news and events never seen before in the series.

In short, we just have to wait and find out more about this highly anticipated title, perhaps starting from the release date, hoping not to have to wait too long, taking into account the fact that fourteen years have passed between Kingdom Hearts 2 and Kingdom Hearts 3.