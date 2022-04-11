Many rumors have pointed out that Cell will return to the world of dragon ball thanks to the next anime movie. Although this has not yet been confirmed, a new clue could not only reveal the participation of this character in superherobut its new transformation.

Along with the anime, Dragon Ball Super has a collectible card game, which has released a new batch of “Awakened” characters, this prior to the premiere of Super Hero. This is where we find Cell in his form awakened, which has a fairly simple design compared to its perfect shape.

The card shows the villain leaning forward as he extends an arm to fire a bolt of energy. Although this new batch of cards are not related to the upcoming anime movieit is striking that these products arrive before superhero. We can only wait and see if Cell returns or not.

We remind you that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has indefinitely delayed its release date. On related topics, it seems that Super Saiyan 5 is indeed canon. Likewise, Future Gohan returns to the anime.

Editor’s Note:

Although seeing Cell once again fight Gohan would be very interesting, I hope this doesn’t come true, as it would detract from the new version of the Red Patrol, as well as Gamma 1 & 2, both of which look great and present new challenges for the heroes.

Via: DBS Chronicles.