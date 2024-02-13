One of the elements breaking with the recent past is himself, Luca Marini. The Italian rider has collected a heavy legacy, because he arrived in the official Honda team at the most critical moment of its history in MotoGP, but above all because he took the place of someone who wrote the history of the brand like Marc Marquez, who riding on the RC213V he won all six of his premier class titles, before the downward spiral that began with the injury in Jerez in 2020.

During the presentation, which took place in Madrid, at the Repsol headquarters, the Marche native however was keen to underline that he did not want to take anyone's place and that he only wanted to look to the future: “Marc represented a piece of history with Honda , but I am focused on my work and I believe a new era is beginning for Honda.”

The other breaking element is the livery of the RC213V: even if this is the thirty-year anniversary of the historic partnership with Repsol, the Spanish oil giant has less impact on the fairings, because the manufacturer of the golden wing has chosen to recover its identity, pushing on HRC colors as it already does with all the other official teams. A change that Marini seems to appreciate, even though as a child he dreamed of the Repsol colors seeing his brother Valentino Rossi wearing them at the beginning of his MotoGP career.

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Repsol Media

“The bike is very beautiful, let's hope it's also fast. For me, being in this team is a dream, I'm very excited to be here and it's incredible every time I enter the garage. We want to fight for victories again this year, it's our goal. I really want to start this season. I spoke with Valentino, we're always in contact, and he's happy that I'm here.”

The long-term objectives are clear, but in the short term we will have to roll up our sleeves to get back on top. Above all because he knows well what a motorbike needs to be competitive, given that for three years he rode the best of the lot, the Ducati. Which, however, could also make his adaptation more complicated.

“I believe that at this moment it is very important to understand how to ride the Honda, but every time I get on the track it is easier. Then having a competitive bike for the victory in the shortest possible time and I am giving 100% to achieve this, trying to communicate my sensations in the best possible way.”

Marini is aware that it won't be an easy season, but if he wasn't convinced he could get something positive out of it he wouldn't have decided to undertake this challenge which many consider prohibitive. Also because after the first podiums, he still has the big target to hit: that of his first victory in the premier class.

“I have a positive vision for this season, even if the gap to the leaders is not very small at the moment. We have to work harder, but we have a clear direction, we are working well and with the concessions the bike will also improve during the season. Honda he's in a complicated moment, but he's starting to recover and this push has given me motivation to be here. We have a common goal. And for a rider it's important to be in the official team. The dream, the goal, is clear: to get back to being in front of”.

Among other things, he almost seems to recognize the role of first rider to his new teammate Joan Mir, being the “veteran” of the team, even if he is only in his second year with Honda: “Joan knows the bike better and I want to learn its secrets from him”.

Finally, he also spoke about the extremes that aerodynamics have had in MotoGP in recent years, joining those colleagues who would like to see it reduced in the near future: “The bikes are really easy and the rider makes less of a difference than in the past. The tires have also improved a lot and the differences between one bike and another are minimal. It's more difficult to overtake, so a change could be good for everyone.”

