Geoff Keighley has announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gameplay to be shown at Gamescom 2024during Opening Night Live that the Canadian journalist will also present this year.

The appointment with the event is set for Tuesday 20th August, starting at 20.00 Italian timeand it goes without saying that you can follow the broadcast live here on Multiplayer.it, with commentary from our editorial team.

During the Opening Night Live, as per tradition, there will also be presentations of numerous other games and, hopefully, some early announcements that can give us a sense of where the market will go between now and the end of the year and beyond.