Geoff Keighley has announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gameplay to be shown at Gamescom 2024during Opening Night Live that the Canadian journalist will also present this year.
The appointment with the event is set for Tuesday 20th August, starting at 20.00 Italian timeand it goes without saying that you can follow the broadcast live here on Multiplayer.it, with commentary from our editorial team.
During the Opening Night Live, as per tradition, there will also be presentations of numerous other games and, hopefully, some early announcements that can give us a sense of where the market will go between now and the end of the year and beyond.
A particularly desired sequel
Officially announced last April, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is undoubtedly a sequel particularly desired by the many fans of the first chapter of the saga signed by Warhorse, which he stood out for his narrative qualities and not only.
The new episode will put us back in Henry’s shoes, against the backdrop of a still violent and unstable Bohemiatorn apart by conflict but at the same time full of a charm that the developers of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are ready to enhance.
Maybe the Gamescom 2024 stage will be the right one for the studio to announce an official release date for the game.
