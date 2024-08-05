BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment continues with the trailers dedicated to the protagonists of BLEACH: Rebirth of Soulsthis time it’s the turn of Byakuya Kuchiki. A tactical fighter capable of adapting his fighting style to any situation, opponents should keep their distance from Byakuya as his sword Senbonzakura is able to apply the status Spiritual Pressure to all the opponents who are close to him.

If you missed them, you can find the trailers dedicated to them in our previous article. Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki And Uryū Ishida. Good vision!

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls – Byakuya Kuchiki

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu