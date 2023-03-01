The Arab Football Association announced the start of the preliminary round of the championship on March 2, to continue until the fifth of the same month, without revealing the next steps.

• 4 teams from Comoros, Djibouti, Yemen and Somalia compete in the first preliminary stage in Jeddah, hoping to advance to the second stage.

• The four teams are Vulcan from the Comoros Islands, Arta Soler of Djibouti, Fahmane of Yemen, and Horseed of Somalia.

The official announcement

On the 13th of last February, the Arab Federation announced the establishment of the Arab Championship under the name “King Salman Cup”, and revealed some details.

The tournament will be held with the participation of 37 teams, only 4 of which have been announced by the Arab Federation so far.

The King Salman Cup competitions will take place during the year 2023, and start with a first preliminary stage, then a second, after which the final rounds will begin.

The federation revealed that Saudi Arabia would host the final rounds in the tournament, before announcing that Jeddah would host the first preliminary stage.

Candidates and tournament system

• Some local federations and Arab clubs began to announce their participation in the tournament, after receiving official invitations.

• The final stage of the Arab Championship will include 16 teams, including 6 league champions in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, in addition to 4 teams with direct invitations from the Arab Federation, and 6 teams from the preliminary rounds.

• The Tunisian Football Federation announced the participation of Esperance and the Monastiri Federation as its representatives in the tournament, after receiving an official invitation from its Arab counterpart.

• The Egyptian Vanguards Club announced its participation in the tournament, in addition to Zamalek announcing its desire to appear in the tournament, pending the official invitation from the Arab Federation in its capacity as champion of the Egyptian League, while officials of the Egyptian Football Association confirmed that Al-Ahly’s position had not yet been decided, due to Al-Ahmar’s nomination to participate in other tournaments. external, such as the African Super League.

• Al-Hilal Saudi Clubs, Moroccan Wydad, Qatari Al-Sadd and Algeria’s Belouizdad Youth Club ensured participation in the tournament due to their being the champions of the leagues last season in their country.

• The Arab Federation is expected to announce the participating clubs in the second preliminary stage after the end of the first stage on March 5th.

• The Arab Federation had announced large financial prizes for the tournament exceeding 10 million dollars, after the champion prize in the last version was 6 million dollars.