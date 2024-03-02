King Harald V of Norway, who was hospitalized in Malaysia, received a temporary pacemaker. The Norwegian palace announced this on March 2.

“The pacemaker was implanted due to a low heart rate. The decision was made this morning and the operation was successful,” the statement reads. message royal palace.

As indicated, 87-year-old Harald V is doing well, but he needs rest; the operation was needed in order to secure the monarch’s return to Norway.

It is noted that the king’s medical transportation will take place in a few days. The operation was carried out on the island of Langkawi.

Earlier, on February 27, it was reported that Harald V was hospitalized in Malaysia while on vacation. At the same time, the broadcasting corporation NRK noted that he was diagnosed with an infection.

Harald V was born on February 21, 1937 in Norway. His coronation took place in June 1991 after the death of his father Harald Olav V.