King has failed a test for covid-19 that has been practiced Wednesday morning after spending the night with mild symptoms, as reported by the House of the King. Felipe VI, 54, will remain in isolation for seven days, for which his official activity has been suspended, these same sources add.

The general state of health of the King is good and he intends to maintain his institutional activity from his residence in the Palacio de La Zarzuela. The statement from the Casa del Rey also explains that both Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía do not present symptoms and will continue with their activities normally, according to the established regulations. Both will be subject to the monitoring protocols provided for in these cases. Princess Eleanor is at the UWC Atlantic College boarding school in Wales (United Kingdom).

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has conveyed his wishes for “a speedy recovery” to the King. “I hope that the symptoms are mild and that he can return to normality soon,” Sánchez said through his official Twitter profile. The president held a working meeting with the president of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic. After that meeting, Komsic should have gone to the Palacio de La Zarzuela to hold a working meeting with Felipe VI and a subsequent lunch with the King and Queen, two appointments that have been suspended after the King tested positive.

Other political representatives have also sent messages of encouragement to the Monarch, including the spokesman for Citizens in Congress, Edmundo Bal. The PP, in its official Twitter account, has also wished him a speedy recovery.

The head of state was the first member of the royal family to be immunized in one of the mass vaccination centers in Madrid, in May. His mother, Queen Sofía, 83, was vaccinated for the first time in March last year at the El Pardo-Fuencarral ambulatory, the closest to the Palacio de la Zarzuela.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

In November 2020, the Queen made speeches for the first time that corresponded to the King because Felipe VI was in confinement for having maintained direct contact with a positive for covid-19. She did it in Seville where she inaugurated the Tourism Innovation Summit (Summit of Tourism Innovation). Until then, he had intervened numerous times in events presided over by her, usually on social issues, but he had not done so on behalf of the Monarch. On this occasion, the King continued to intervene, electronically, in events, such as the V Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), which was held in Barcelona.