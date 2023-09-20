The visit comes six months after he postponed his first official visit abroad as king, due to protests over pension reform that were taking place in France.

Charles is accompanied on this visit by his wife, Camilla. They will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the Arc de Triomphe, where the torch of the Unknown Soldier will be lit, before crossing the Champs-Élysées Avenue. Then, a meeting will be held with the French President at the Elysée Palace, and an official dinner will later be held in his honor at the Palace of Versailles.

On Thursday, King Charles III will deliver a speech before members of the French Senate and visit civil society activists.

After that, Charles and Camilla will head to the city of Bordeaux, which was controlled at a certain stage by King Henry II of England, and where today about 39,000 Britons reside.

They will visit vineyards and meet firefighters who participated in fighting the fires that swept the Lande region last year.