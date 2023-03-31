WThe consequences of continued sleep deprivation can be gauged by the Finance Minister’s cheerful comment that he would like to spend three days each month negotiating with his coalition partners if the results came out like the recent thirty-hour meeting. Such a tortured brain has to imagine the results, because otherwise it would inevitably come to the conclusion that it is better not to negotiate than to negotiate badly all night long.

We well-rested people know, however, that the so-called progress coalition is an alliance that is walking on the gums and is only being held together by the lack of alternatives. The paint is finally gone. That’s what happens when you only use eco-friendly, water-based paints and then alternately spray each other with hydrochloric acid.

So it was good that King Charles III. and his queen consort brought splendor to Berlin. We Germans, although staunch supporters of the Republic, are always over the moon when crowned heads come. Karl was even allowed to speak in the Bundestag, although he has not yet been crowned. But everywhere he was received as if he already had the crown jewels in his luggage. At the state banquet in Bellevue, protocol exhausted the possibilities of deference even down to the last button.

A tuxedo was enough for the Queen

When the Queen came to Berlin, a tuxedo was enough for men to be allowed into the ballroom. For the dinner with Karl and Camilla, however, the dress code was tails.

The tailcoat is undoubtedly the pinnacle of men’s clothing, which, unlike in Austria, not everyone in Germany still has in their closet. So where do you get it from if not stealing from a head waiter or a usher? A tailor quick to expand old armor is even harder to find than a plumber stocking a heat pump. There are fewer and fewer tailcoat rental companies due to a lack of demand. The carnival outfitter is not recommended, even when it comes to dressing up.







Some of the invitees may therefore have gotten the tails whistle and canceled when they read Steinmeier’s tailcoat order. The chancellor and his deputy certainly didn’t come for other reasons. A guest at the Bellevue suspected that the intention of the presidential fracking was to separate the wheat from the chaff among the guests. Because the interest in attending the state banquet and being able to post it on Instagram was of course much greater than the capacity of the ballroom.

Berlin just wanted to keep up with Versailles

But the attempt at deterrence was a pure conspiracy theory, even if you understand why there used to be body servants when you put on the tails. However, the Bellevue was only interested in being able to keep up with Versailles, at least in terms of wardrobe, where Karl and Camilla would actually have wanted to dine before if there had not been a threat of another storming of the Bastille in Paris.

And the Berlin Republic did not do so badly, even if patent leather shoes were not enough for every gentleman and a chronometer in diving watch format protruded from under some German cuffs, when the man of the world wears at best a slim pocket watch with his tailcoat . It’s a pity that Lars Klingbeil had to sleep late, he could finally have demonstrated the Bebels Savonette.

But this evening, too, it was evident that the women in the SPD wear the pants, and not just in a figurative sense. Saskia Esken and Bundestag President Bärbel Bas did not come in the recommended evening dress, but in pantsuits, which even Angela Merkel had exchanged for something more festive for the festive occasion. Perfectly formed in tails, someone who also knows his way around trousers appeared: Campino. Of course, his sense of style came as no surprise: he also has a British passport.