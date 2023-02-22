United Kingdom.- Prince Harry has made important revelations in his new autobiographical bookreason why the British royal family It has been the preferred topic of the media for weeks.

He duke of sussex spoke of the wife of King Carlos III and third in discord in the marriage he had with the Diana Princess of Wales, Camila Parkerlike his stepmother and a woman he couldn’t define if he felt affection for her.

But that was not all, but Lady Di’s youngest son expressed what the queen consort thought about his wife and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

It must be remembered that in the case of the Duchess of Sussex, the royal family always hindered her and Prince Harry for being a famous Hollywood actressbut the duke assured that this was not the only reason.

Everything seems to indicate that Camila Parker not only felt disgust for Meghan for dedicating herself to the artistic medium, since the queen assured that for that reason Markle was a commoner.

You have to remember that Camila comes from a aristocratic familyand as a socialite, it annoyed him to have Meghan around because she was clearly far from who she was.

This would also be the same reason why the queen consort would not have fully approved of Kate Middleton, since she could never see her with good eyes when considering her a commoner for not belonging to a high society.

Because Kate Middleton’s family belonged to the working class and not to the aristocracy, Camila Parker would have despised the current Princess of Wales, even at the time that William broke up with her in 2007 she was glad.

Notably, author Christopher Anderson revealed in his book ‘William and Kate: A Royal Love Story’, that Camila Parker is a bit of a snob.

“Camila is a bit of a snob. She didn’t look at Kate Middleton as someone worthy of joining the royal family.”