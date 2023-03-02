One of the consequences that Prince Harry had to pay after publishing his book called ‘In The Shadow’, last january 10was to have been expelled by his father, King Carlos III, from a property of the royal family, located in the United Kingdom.

In his book, Prince Harry revealed several stories and secrets of the Royal Palace, or at least the time in which he lived there. In addition, he told the reasons why in 2020 he gave up the privileges he had as a member of the English monarchy to move to Canada with his wife Megan Markle and have a simpler life.

despite the fact that Harry was successful with ‘In The Shadow’, the day after it was published, he received the news that he could not enter a house, located in Frogmore Cottage, United Kingdom. According to The Sun newspaper, the prince lived in this place with Megan Markle before becoming independent.

“We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” Harry’s spokesman told the aforementioned outlet.

On the other hand, in an interview given to him by Rebecca English, editor of the Royal Palace, told the Daily Mail, assured that this decision was made by Carlos III because of his position as king of England, but not as a fathersince despite everything he loved his son.

“King Charles loves Harry. That is a fact. No, more than a fact, actually. But Charles is not just a father, he is a king. In fact, the woman herself affirmed that this decision was made by the king under the influence of various movements that agreed to evict her son from the royal properties.

Nevertheless, according to The Sun newspaper, the couple will still be able to enter different royal propertiesas well as Windsor Castle, Soho House, Nottingham Country House, Buckingham Palace and Adelaide Cottage, in the United Kingdom.

