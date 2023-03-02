The crew of the Crew-6 mission crosses the corridor leading to the Dragon spacecraft, and enters the spacecraft that will carry the astronauts to the International Space Station.

Live broadcast of the longest space mission in Arab history

A message from Sultan Al Neyadi’s father before his son embarked on the longest Arab space mission

Al Neyadi’s family and friends encourage him on their way to follow the launch of the longest Arab space mission.. Video

A message from Sultan Al Neyadi before his launch into space. Video