The award, launched by King Abdullah II in 2007 during the World Economic Forum, aims to honor Arab youth community leaders who have found innovative solutions to meet the challenges of their societies.

The award aims to provide support to Arab youth to help them develop their successful and distinguished projects, improve their quality, enhance their impact on society, create spaces to facilitate the exchange of expertise and experiences among them, urge them to engage in positive and fruitful competition, and spread the culture of initiative, giving and active citizenship among them.

In this context, Saeb Al-Hassan, Director of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development, said that the King Abdullah II Award for Youth Achievement and Creativity has become an incubator for Arab youth competencies by opening up horizons for them to translate their innovations into effective projects that enhance their role in the development process in their societies.

The award is granted once every two years and was awarded to 41 male and female entrepreneurs from 8 Arab countries over 5 cycles. The award also provided about 85,000 direct and indirect opportunities.

Those wishing from all Arab countries will be able to apply for the award through kaayia.jo between May 15 and June 15, where the finalists will receive a training program for the purposes of training and qualification, and the winner will receive a financial support of $50,000 To develop his pioneering community project.