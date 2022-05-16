The driver of a passenger train died this Monday after being hit by a freight train that derailed at the entrance to a station in the Barcelona metropolitan area (northeast Spain), in an accident that also left 86 injured, most of them minor.

“As a result of the impact, the driver of the passenger train has died”explained the Civil Protection service of the region of Catalonia in a statement.

“According to the Medical Emergencies System, 2 people were less seriously injured and 84 people were slightly injured, 77 of whom were discharged on site,” the note added.

The third wagon of the freight train, for a reason that we now do not know, has fallen on top of the commuter train

The accident occurred around 6 pm (local time) at the entrance of Sant Boi de Llobrega stationt, a town located about 15 kilometers south of Barcelona.

Until there, among others, 10 fire units, two helicopters and 12 police patrols traveled.

It is not yet known, however, the causes that derailed the freight convoywhich was carrying potash, and rush into the other train, which was leaving the station at that moment with about 150 passengers on board.

“The third wagon of the freight train, for a reason that we now do not know, has fallen on top of the commuter train and has directly hit the driver’s cabin, causing his death,” the vice president of the Catalan regional government, explained to the media. Jordi Puigneró, displaced to the place of the accident.

Nine of the injured have been hospitalized, but there is no fear for their lives, said Puigneró, who sent his condolences to the family of the deceased worker.

The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, also regretted what happened through a message on his Twitter account.

“My deepest condolences to the family of the train driver who died in the derailment. All my support and the wish for a speedy recovery to the many injured in the accident,” he wrote.

Sánchez also indicated that he had spoken with the Catalan regional president, Pere Aragonès, to convey to him the “regret and maximum collaboration and solidarity of the central government.”

AFP

