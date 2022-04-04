Ferrero International SA reported this Saturday that is recalling batches of its Kinder Surprise eggs in the UK and Ireland due to a possible link to a number of reported cases of salmonella.

As reported by the company, the withdrawn products are those whose expiration date is between July 11 and October 7.

The company is cooperating with the UK Food Standards Agency and the Irish Food Safety Authority, and is working to ensure those products are no longer available to buy. For people who have already bought the eggs, Ferrero advised against eating them.

“Even though none of our Kinder products launched on the market have tested positive for salmonella and we have received no complaints from consumers, we take this very seriously as customer care is our top priority,” the company said.

Ferrero, whose brands include Nutella, Butterfinger and Crunch, said the recalled eggs were made in Belgium.

What is a salmonella infection?

According to the Mayo Clinic on its website, a salmonella infection, also known as salmonellosis, It is a bacterial disease that affects the intestinal system.

“In general, people who have a salmonella infection have no symptoms. Others develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within 8 to 72 hours. Most healthy people recover within a few days without specific treatment,” notes the Mayo Clinic.

However, they also point out that some people may become dehydrated due to diarrhea, reaching the point of requiring medical attention. In the same way, they point out that complications can occur that can put life at risk.

“Life-threatening complications can occur if the infection spreads beyond the intestines. The risk of acquiring salmonella infection is greater if you travel to countries with poor hygiene conditions,” they point out.

