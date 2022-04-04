Or at least not directly with your weapon, but by using spirit summons from FromSoftware’s game.

We know that every week there is new news about Elden Ring, but we are witnessing more and more curious and unusual cases. We have already seen the first No Hit game and even very recently we showed you that it has also been completed without receiving any type of damage, but what we are telling you now is something that we did not expect to see.

As the user demonstrates Iron Pineapple on his YouTube channel, it is possible to make a pacifist party in the FromSoftware game. In the video that we leave you at the top of the news we see how the player has patiently tried to reach the end without attacking, and the truth is that it is possible. At least without using the attack button, of course, because it only uses the summoning of spirits to keep progressing.

Use healing spells and cause drops from bossesHis work during the hard battles against the bosses is focused on staying alive and using some techniques for the spirits to deal with the enemy. For example, he makes use of elements like the Commander’s Bannerwhich boosts the player’s attack and defense but also the attributes of nearby allies.

Needs to constantly be using healing spells and buffs for summons, but is also very useful knowing how to use the land. We see how it is placed near holes to cause bosses to fall to their deaths instantly, or even guide them to relatively distant areas to deal fall damage.

Undoubtedly, a video that is worth watching not only because of the skill of the user, but also because of the originality boom that exists lately in the gaming community. Without going any further, we have also seen the opposite cases, such as the one of a person who faced the bosses with the character at level 713, which left us ridiculously short battles and really gross displays of power.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, FromSoftware and Peacemaker Run.