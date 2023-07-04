At the beginning of the month of July, Kimberly ‘The Preciousest‘, member of ‘The losses‘, surprised all of Mexico by announcing that his commitment with Oscar Barajas It came to an end after a year of relationship.

Although the influencer did not issue details about his breakup With Kimberly, he did mention that his romance with her was one of the most beautiful stages of his life and that he will always remember her fondly, assuring that he can count on him for anything.

“Today this story came to an end for both of us to start writing a better one and you know that, even if we’re not together, I’ll always be there for you whenever you need me and, with all my heart, I wish you to find your happiness with someone much better than me”.

Regardless of the fact that at that time the content creator did not comment on her now ex-partner’s statement, she recently broke the silence and confessed that Oscar Barajas have a very serious problem with harmful substanceswhich had caused his separation.

“It’s wrong. I don’t know why she did that, but I don’t care, life is short. If he no longer wants to be with me, he respects the decision. The put * drug use of him that he has ”, Kimberly mentioned ‘The most precious’ on social networks.

It was at that moment that the well-known influencer explained that her ex-fiancé is a person addicted to glass and that he always did everything possible to help him to get him out of that place.

“Now I really try to help him, save him. If he didn’t want to, then, unfortunately, I’m not his mother, his nana, he’s grown up. My mind, my conscience is clear.”

Finally, he admitted that he feels enormous affection for Óscar and that he still hopes that he will “connect” with reality to have a conversation with him about the statement he issued, since he apparently did it without telling him that their relationship had ended.

