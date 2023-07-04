The legionary priest Fernando Martínez in an image spread on social networks.

The former priest Fernando Martínez, of the Legionaries of Christ, died this Monday in a center for the elderly in Italy due to a lung disease, as announced by the congregation. The religious man was accused of sexually abusing several girls at a school in Cancun, Mexico, and has died at the age of 84 without being brought to justice. The first accusations against Martínez emerged in 2019, when the radio and television presenter Ana Lucía Salazar became the first woman to publicly point out a Legion priest for pedophilia in the country. “He died unpunished! Covered up until the last day of his life by the Legion of Christ, the Mexican Church and the Pope! There was never justice and truth for more than 50 years of rape of children and adolescents. He raped in schools and the Mexican State protected him ”, Salazar claimed this Monday on Twitter.

The case first came to light with Salazar, who was later joined by other victims. Martínez was the director of the Cumbres Institute between 1991 and 1993, when the abuses occurred. “I was very young and did not know what I was facing. He made me think that she was a special girl, that she wanted to be my friend and did it to abuse me, ”the radio presenter told this newspaper when she revealed what had happened to her.

The Legionnaires have assured this Monday in a statement that from the moment the accusations became known, they began an investigation. “The Congregation began an investigation into this case, filing a complaint with the civil authorities in the city of the events and another complaint with the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. In the canonical sphere, the process concluded with the guilt and sentence maxim of an ecclesial judgment: the loss of the clerical state”. The Legion announced that it was removing the priest in January 2020. “He has lost his clerical status and will no longer be able to exercise the priestly ministry,” they said at the time, although they clarified that he continued “belonging to the Legionaries of Christ.”

The powerful congregation has also indicated this Monday that there was a process in civil justice against Martínez, “but no one affected denounced it. The civil authority requires the complaint of the affected person to act. Martínez’s victims have harshly criticized the religious institution, which they accuse of having covered up the pedophile priest in the 1990s, when they initially denounced him; They have also claimed that they now show interest in the case and have accused that it is “a facelift”. “They knew perfectly well that they were putting a sexual predator in my school,” said another of the victims, Biani López, in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2019. “It was totally preventable.”

The Legion’s statement this Monday indicates that they have been in contact with some victims, “who have allowed it.” “With some of them it has been possible to start repair processes. We remain available to any victim who wants to approach our institutional channels,” they said. And he ends: “The Legionaries of Christ reiterate their rejection of sexual abuse, their request for forgiveness from the victims who have suffered this atrocity by a member of the Congregation and their families.” The abuses of the Legionaries of Christ are officially calculated in 175 cases.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country