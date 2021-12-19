Knowing the corners of the mansions of famous people is one of the most popular topics on YouTube channels of international entertainment. For this reason, platforms such as Vogue or Architectural Digest magazine visit the homes of celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter, Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevigne so that fans feel a little closer to their idols.

The homes of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are among the most controversial and requested by the public. Although the family has opened the doors to various media on several occasions, they prefer to keep a low profile to safeguard their privacy. However, all this changed when a few days ago North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, performed a live on Tik Tok and showed various spaces of her mansion without her mother’s permission.

At the age of eight, North has become a mini celebrity by enjoying the most luxurious whims, due to the exclusive life that he leads as he was born into a multimillionaire family. The little girl showed that she is very outgoing when she took the stage at her father’s fashion show and began to liven up the show. Even so, being outspoken in front of cameras took its toll on her when she went on a house tour that shocked millions of fans who came to connect, but with this she also got a tremendous anger from Kim.

YOU CAN SEE: Kim Kardashian says no counseling will save her marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s luxurious mansion was decorated in the theme of the new movie Sing 2. Photo: Tik Tok / capture.

Your start on social media

A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian created a Tik Tok account for her daughter North West so that she can distract herself and perform the various trends that are trending on the platform. In just two weeks, the little girl managed to get more than 2.1 million followers.

This news visibly pleased her mother, who has more than 100 million followers on Instagram. But the excitement quickly turned to anger when he discovered that North had created a live show to show the most intimate details of his luxurious home in California.

In the long journey you can see from the front door to the Christmas decorations, passing through his bedroom, a room that made an impact by showing the contrast with the minimalist decoration of the house, since it was totally pink and full of decorations and toys.

His companions in mischief

Throughout the transmission you could hear the laughter of other children who accompanied her as faithful accomplices. Some of them were his brothers and cousins. The video shows some beautiful decorations with the theme of the film to be released next year Sing 2, with games included for you to enjoy. In addition, North constantly asked his followers if they wanted to continue seeing more of the house, to which they answered yes.

North West performed a live on Tik Tok without the consent of his mother Kim Kardashian. Photo: Tik Tok / capture.

However, the icing on the cake was when North entered Kim Kardashian’s room unannounced and recorded her lying on her bed while looking at her cell phone. The socialite had no idea what was happening until the little girl screamed that she was in the middle of a live and began to laugh. Kim told him that she did not have permission to do this activity.

Kim Kardashian is upset with North West for filming her without her consent. Photo: Tik Tok / capture.

This video, in short, showed a different perspective from what we are used to seeing of this famous family, since through the eyes of an eight-year-old girl, the true essence of the house could be appreciated, leaving aside the gloomy and minimalist , as they usually make it known.