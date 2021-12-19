Alfonso Cuaron, director of Rome, Gravity, Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban, And your mom too, among other films, will direct and write all the episodes of Disclaimer, a thriller based on the novel by the author Renee Knight, for Apple TV +. This new project marks his reunion with the director of photography Emmanuel lubezki after Gravity.

Apple TV partner

Alfonso Cuarón, just a few months after winning three Oscars for his film Roma, signed a multi-year agreement with Apple TV + to make new series. This format is no stranger to the filmmaker, who in 1988 already ventured into television with the Mexican La hora marcada, in which he debuted behind the cameras with Guillermo del Toro. Many years later would come Believe (2014), where he was co-creator and director of the pilot chapter.

In Disclaimer, his first project with Apple, he will be in charge of writing, producing and directing all the episodes of this thriller based on the 2015 novel of the same name by English writer Renee Knight.

Protagonist of luxury

The multi-award-winning Australian actress Cate blanchett will be the protagonist of the series and will play a successful television journalist and documentary filmmaker, who in her career has been dedicated to revealing the hidden transgressions of respected institutions.

Her male counterpart will be Kevin Kline, who will put himself in the shoes of a man who is the author of a book that he strangely finds at home and in which she appears as a character. It reveals a story that exposes his darkest secret. Blanchett will also serve as executive producer of the series.

When is Disclaimer released?

Disclaimer does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to be in 2022. This project joins a growing list of award-winning Apple original series, such as Ted Lasso, The morning show, Truth to be told.

Cate Blanchett will receive the 2022 Honorary César Award

In 1975 the French Film Academy was created with the aim of recognizing the best films of the current year, it is even considered the direct equivalent of the Oscars in Hollywood, since it was a year later when the awards began, including his honorary award.

The Honorary César Award was first awarded to Ingrid Bergman and Diana Ross. Since then it has been received by stars such as Walt Disney, Jean-Luc Godard, Pedro Almodóvar, Meryl Streep, Sean Penn, Penelope Cruz, among many others.

The honorary recognition for next year, which would be awarded on February 25 at the Olympia in Paris, will go to Cate Blanchett, not only for her extensive career as an actress, but also for her contribution as a producer with her company Dirty Films.