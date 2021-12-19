The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yeo-jung, appears to have been promoted. This became known to the South Korean agency Ryonghap…

Thus, the journalists drew attention to the fact that in the reports of the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (CTAC), which covered the events dedicated to the anniversary of the death of the previous head of the DPRK Kim Jong Il, Kim Yeo Jong was mentioned among the eight current members of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Labor Party of Korea. In addition, the sister of the current leader of the country was photographed next to three politicians who are members of the Politburo.

According to the agency, all this may indicate that Kim Yeo-jong received a higher position – the post of a member of the Politburo, or at least a deputy.

There were no official reports on this matter.

Kim Yeo-jong has been a member of the DPRK Politburo since 2017. However, in January 2021, it became known that she was not included in the updated composition of the country’s governing body. Then the media suggested that such a decision could signal that Kim Yeo Jong, long considered the second person in the country, has lost her former influence and power.