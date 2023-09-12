Kim Jong-un’s private armored train has entered Russia, eagerly awaited summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian state media reported this. The train was traveling north through Primorsky Krai in Russia’s Far East region, Russia’s state news agency Ria reported. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it believes the North Korean leader entered Russia early this morning.

A video shared yesterday by Russia Today and geolocated by CNN showed the train allegedly carrying Kim near the Russian-North Korean border near the Tumen River. The US government said last week that the meeting, expected in Russia’s Far East, could take place as part of Moscow’s efforts to find new weapons suppliers to use in the war against Ukraine.