The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi succeeded in planting one million mangrove seeds using drones, as part of the first phase of the project to plant mangroves using innovative drones, which is the first of its kind in the region.

The Authority is considered the first organization to plant mangroves on a large scale using environmental principles that are enhanced by drone technology, as this method of planting mangroves is an innovative and relatively new method. The planting of one million seeds came after the success of the initial experiment that was implemented, as the authority expanded the scope of the project to plant one million seeds in different locations in the port city in the Al Dhafra region.

The use of drones to plant mangroves is a method that has many advantages, given the low environmental footprint of this methodology, as it contributes to reducing the number of individuals participating in cultivation, eliminating the need to transport seedlings, and is considered a cost-effective method, as it reduces the total price of mangrove cultivation, It eliminates the need to establish mangrove nurseries and the associated cost, as well as its importance in facilitating access to remote and difficult areas. The project also includes the implementation of an experiment to integrate machine learning during the monitoring stages in the future.

The data showed that the growth of seeds on site using these aircraft reveals a success rate that remains stable over a period of three years, and thus the seedlings remain stable in the soil once planted, and the planting programs have helped to increase the range of mangroves, as the increase in the areas of mangroves in Abu Dhabi reached More than 35%, which is the result of farming and rehabilitation programmes, as well as protection laws and regulations that ensure the sustainability of ecosystems.

