Killer dal sangue blu is the film broadcast tonight, August 17, 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2. A gripping Canadian action film directed by Max McGuire. Let’s see all the information together, such as the plot and the cast.

Public relations expert Alyssa Banks meets Jack, an English prince, and sparks fly between them. At first, everything seems great: Jack invites Alyssa to dinner, takes her to lavish venues, takes her on romantic helicopter tours of Los Angeles and Europe on a private jet. But Alyssa’s dream turns into a nightmare when the fickle prince refuses to let her leave his family’s luxurious estate in the English countryside. As Alyssa desperately tries to escape, he finds a way to turn the tables in her favor.

Blue Blooded Killer: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film broadcast on Rai 2? The direction is by Max McGuire. The film was released in 2022 and is broadcast for the first time on Rai. The cast includes actors such as Natalie Hall, Jonathan Keltz, Michael Swatton.

