Club América got its ticket to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024after having eliminated Club Deportivo Guadalajara by an aggregate score of 5-3, so they will face the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer in said round.
However, the Águilas will not be saved from a financial fine by Concacaf due to poor organization at the press conference in the return match against the Sacred Flock. According to information from The Sniper From the newspaper RECORDthe azulcrema team will have a sanction of 10 thousand dollarsbecause there was an organization problem during the press conferences, both before and after.
From the day before the match, there were complications so that the media could enter the building during the press conference of the visiting team, not even the television station that has the rights to broadcast the tournament in Mexico could be present, due to problems of logistics.
The situation was repeated after the conclusion of the meeting in Mexico City, where it took more than 15 minutes to have everything ready so that he could give his statements. Fernando Gago. All of this was investigated by Concacaf, who became aware of the situation from the local press team.
According to the same source, this evidently did not go down well with the board, who was not aware of what happened and did not see the error of those in charge of logistics in a good light. Apparently the punishment was already notified to the team, but no type of statement was issued by the organization, being more of an internal situation that the Águilas will have to resolve prior to their match against New England Revolution in the next round.
