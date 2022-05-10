The public prosecutor’s office in Kaiserslautern has brought charges of murder against the 38-year-old alleged perpetrator. He was solely responsible for the deaths of the two officers.

MMore than three months after the fatal shooting of two police officers in the Kusel district in Rhineland-Palatinate, the public prosecutor’s office has brought murder charges against the 38-year-old suspect. The man was solely responsible for the death of the two officers, the Kaiserslautern public prosecutor announced on Tuesday. He is said to have shot the police officers, a woman and a man, on January 31 at a traffic stop. He wanted to cover up a poaching he had committed.