Exposanit, the international exhibition at the service of health and assistance, scheduled from 11 to 13 May 2022 in Bologna, opens a reflection on green hospitals and will assign stickers to greener structures

How much does a healthcare facility consume for heating and cooling? How much does the item dedicated to energy affect cost management? What are the most virtuous structures? And what can be done to try to limit the consumption of the hospital machine, when one is about to build or refurbish one, just as the PNRR foresees?

The green stamps

Fundamental questions given that according to Health Care Without Harm (HCWH), an international network that includes hundreds of hospitals, administrators and professionals, if the global health sector were a nation it would be the fifth most polluting country on Earth. This is why Exposanit, the international exhibition at the service of health and assistance, scheduled from 11 to 13 May 2022 in Bologna, intends to open a strong reflection on the theme of green hospitals. Not only that: during the Salone, green badges will also be assigned to the greener structures. In fact, thanks to the collaboration with SIAIS, the Italian Society for Architecture and Engineering in healthcare, a technical board will be set up which will assign a certification to healthcare structures attesting to the attention to energy saving. The structures that apply to receive the certification will be judged by the board, which on the basis of an evaluation grid will verify how much they have taken into account the necessary measures to reduce consumption in the design and construction phase of the new building or the renovated. The green badges will thus become a quality brand which, in addition to rewarding the attention to energy saving of designers and clients, will be able to guide citizens in terms of the environmental impact of the healthcare world.