Companies that fail to comply with the deadline are subject to fines; every CLT worker is entitled to the bonus

Companies have until Thursday (November 30, 2023) to pay the 1st installment of their employees’ 13th salary. The remuneration is equivalent to half the monthly salary of the employee who has worked at the company since January.

In the case of hires made after the beginning of the year, the calculation of the 1st installment is done as follows: divide the gross salary by 12 (number of months in the year), multiply by the number of months worked and divide by 2 Read the formula: (gross salary/12) x (number of months worked/2).

For an employee who earns R$2,000 gross and was hired in June, it looks like this:

(R$ 2,000/12 months of the year) x (6 months worked/2) = 500

The 13th salary must be paid to every worker with an employment relationship linked to the CLT (Consolidation of labor laws). MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs) with employees hired in this way also need to pay the money.

The employer must deposit the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) referring to the salary up to the 7th of the month after the deposit. For example, until December 7th in the case of payment on November 30th.

The bonus is not deducted from the IRPF (Individual Income Tax).

In March 2023, the Superior Labor Court ruled that overtime must be included in the calculation of the 13th salary. In practice, those who usually work more than their scheduled time will receive more.

Companies that do not pay the 13th salary may be penalized with a fine of R$ 170.25 for each employee, according to the Serasa.

Employees who do not receive payment on time can report their company to Ministry of Labor and Employment. The website to report the irregularity is This one.

13TH SALARY RULES

two installments: 1st must be paid by November 30th and the 2nd by December 20th;

1st must be paid by November 30th and the 2nd by December 20th; single installment: employer can choose to pay the 13th in a single installment, as long as the amount is deposited by November 30th;

employer can choose to pay the 13th in a single installment, as long as the amount is deposited by November 30th; vacation: 1st installment of the 13th salary can be received on vacation, if this is part of company policy. In this case, the employee must request the advance in writing from the employer by January of the respective year;

1st installment of the 13th salary can be received on vacation, if this is part of company policy. In this case, the employee must request the advance in writing from the employer by January of the respective year; birthday: 1st installment of the 13th salary can be received in the month of the anniversary, if this is part of company policy. In this case, the employee must request the advance in writing from the employer by January of the respective year;

1st installment of the 13th salary can be received in the month of the anniversary, if this is part of company policy. In this case, the employee must request the advance in writing from the employer by January of the respective year; MEIs : individual microentrepreneurs with employees hired by the CLT also need to make the payment;

: individual microentrepreneurs with employees hired by the CLT also need to make the payment; young apprentice : employment contract includes payment of the 13th salary;

: employment contract includes payment of the 13th salary; retirees: INSS retirees and pensioners receive the bonus;

INSS retirees and pensioners receive the bonus; end of contract: the 13th must be paid upon termination of the employment contract, whether due to the end of the contract, when signed for a specific period, due to a resignation or dismissal, even occurring before the month of December. In this case, the amount is paid proportionally to the number of months worked in the year;

the 13th must be paid upon termination of the employment contract, whether due to the end of the contract, when signed for a specific period, due to a resignation or dismissal, even occurring before the month of December. In this case, the amount is paid proportionally to the number of months worked in the year; calculation: the basis for calculating the 13th salary is the gross salary, without deductions or advances, due in the month of December of the current year or, in the case of layoff, in the month in which the contractual termination was agreed;

the basis for calculating the 13th salary is the gross salary, without deductions or advances, due in the month of December of the current year or, in the case of layoff, in the month in which the contractual termination was agreed; dismissal for just cause: employee fired for just cause does not receive the 13th salary;

employee fired for just cause does not receive the 13th salary; Sunday or holiday: if the deadline for payment of the 13th salary falls on a Sunday or public holiday, the employer must bring it forward to a working day;

if the deadline for payment of the 13th salary falls on a Sunday or public holiday, the employer must bring it forward to a working day; taxes: O FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) and Income Tax are deducted in the 2nd installment;

O FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) and Income Tax are deducted in the 2nd installment; 15 days: from 15 days worked in the month, the employee is entitled to receive 1/12th of the 13th for that month;

from 15 days worked in the month, the employee is entitled to receive 1/12th of the 13th for that month; traffic ticket: Companies that do not pay the 13th salary within the deadline may be penalized with a fine of R$170.25 for each employee.

