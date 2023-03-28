A mother has to go to prison for five years and six months. She killed her child by putting sleeping pills in the milk. The judge speaks of her traumatic childhood, her excessive demands – but also of selfishness.

Verdict: A mother has now been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for putting sleeping pills in her daughter’s milk bottles. Image: dpa

VPerhaps, says the presiding judge at the Frankfurt district court, she herself believed in it at some point. That in truth it hadn’t been her who had caused her child’s death. But something else. Sudden infant death, a respiratory arrest. Or that the dresser really did tip over and fall on top of the child, the way she made it look after she found the child dead in his bed early that morning. The woman in the dock listens, she has turned her face completely to the judge’s bench, sometimes she cries.

A mother who mourns for her child and with it also for herself, her father and her sister. Who killed her child because she put medicine in his bottle to make him sleep. “You are not a murderer and you did not kill your child on purpose,” the chairman tells her. “But you have a lifelong mortgage.” The accused received a prison sentence of five years and six months. No conviction for insidious murder, as the prosecutor had accused the December 2021 act, but one for dangerous bodily harm resulting in death.