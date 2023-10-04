The University of Marseille has temporarily closed one of its educational campuses in the coastal city in southern France, due to increasing insecurity caused by drug trafficking.

“We want to stay here, but under good working conditions, including the safety of lecturers and students,” Bruno Decres, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Administration, said on Wednesday. The 1,500 students included in the closure decision will be given distance learning lectures next week.

The President of the University of Marseille, Eric Berton, called on the police and the city administration to take quick steps to ensure safety in the neighborhood and for students and employees, according to a report published by the newspaper “Liberation.”

Police and Marseille city officials have been making efforts to improve the security situation around the university since the start of the academic year, and they say they are confident of finding solutions.