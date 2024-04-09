Agence France-Presse quoted the French minister as saying, “The police director has greatly strengthened security measures… after a described threat, he spoke about ISIS publicly.”

A source familiar with the file told Agence France-Presse, “ISIS threatened the Champions League quarter-final matches (the first-leg matches on Tuesday and Wednesday), and not specifically in France, through its communication channels.”

According to the Ondasero website, the organization threatened to attack the four Champions League quarter-final matches that will be held this week, led by the match between Manchester City of England and Real Madrid of Spain on the one hand, and the match between Barcelona of Spain and Paris Saint-Germain of France on the other hand.

The same source said: “ISIS has threatened, through its private channel, the Champions League matches, by publishing messages accompanied by a picture of one of the organization’s fighters with the phrases, ‘Kill them all,’ as well as the names of the four stadiums in which matches will be played this week: the Emirates Stadium in London and the Parc des Princes in Paris.” And the Metropolitano Arena and Santiago Bernabeu stadiums in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

The report said that Spain had reached level 4 out of 5 of the anti-terrorism alert state and had been strengthened over the past week.

According to the same source, terrorist groups classify large gatherings during football matches as “easy targets” to carry out armed attacks.

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the return matches will take place a week later.

The terrorists posted a photo of an armed man with the names of four stadiums scheduled to hold matches this week, adding a caption saying: “Kill them all.”

These threats come in light of the continuing terrorist threats around the world, which calls for additional security measures to be taken to protect sporting events and reduce the risk of terrorist attacks.